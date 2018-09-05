A mother and her three-year-old son are in a critical but stable condition after being attacked by a giraffe on a wildlife estate in Limpopo.

Dr Katy Williams‚ 35‚ and her son‚ Finn‚ were attacked by the female giraffe‚ which had recently given birth to a calf at the Blyde Wildlife Estate‚ just outside Hoedspruit.

Dr Sam Williams‚ 36‚ found his wife and son being attacked by the giraffe as he returned from a trail run on the estate – a mere 150m from their family home – on Monday evening.

Explaining what had happened‚ family spokesperson Marina Botha from Botha & Lovegrove Attorneys‚ said in a statement on Wednesday that the incident had happened where Finn usually waited for his father to return from his run.

“Dr Sam Williams managed to chase the giraffe away. Dr Katy Williams and Finn were treated on the scene by Hoedspruit Medical Rescue as well as a medical doctor from Hoedspruit‚ Dr Victor Loftie-Eaton.

“The patients were transferred to a local airfield and the medical team worked relentlessly to stabilise mother and son while waiting for two helicopters to arrive from ER24. The helicopters arrived … and Finn was the first to be airlifted to Busamed Modderfontein Hospital in Johannesburg‚ with Dr Katie Williams who followed shortly in the second helicopter.”