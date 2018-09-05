A Johannesburg firefighter fell to his death after a blaze engulfed the top of a building housing the offices of the Gauteng Health and Human Settlements on Sauer Street in downtown Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Emergency Services spokesperson‚ Nana Radebe‚ told TimesLIVE: "We confirm that one firefighter has lost his life."

Radebe said the fire has now been contained.

The cause is unknown at this stage‚ she added. A preliminary investigation is underway.

The fire led to the evacuation of hundreds of office workers.

Along with JMPD Safety‚ the City of Joburg EMS personnel and ER24 paramedics are on the scene.

More to follow.