Three missing fishermen were found‚ after their friends had raised the alarm‚ clinging to a capsized rubber duck in rough seas off the Cape coast.

The trio – aged 34‚ 37 and 38 – launched their four-meter rubber duck from Hawston‚ but had failed to return to shore by 1pm on Tuesday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander at Hermanus‚ Deon Langenhoven‚ said they were reported “overdue and missing by friends who raised the alarm.”