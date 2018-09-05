Missing fishermen found 'clinging to capsized boat'
Three missing fishermen were found‚ after their friends had raised the alarm‚ clinging to a capsized rubber duck in rough seas off the Cape coast.
The trio – aged 34‚ 37 and 38 – launched their four-meter rubber duck from Hawston‚ but had failed to return to shore by 1pm on Tuesday.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander at Hermanus‚ Deon Langenhoven‚ said they were reported “overdue and missing by friends who raised the alarm.”
Two rescue craft‚ South Star and Jaytee III‚ embarked on a search in rough conditions‚ accompanied by a 30 knot wind.
“During an extensive search the three men were found clinging to the upturned hull of their capsized rubber duck 1.5 nautical miles off-shore of Mudge Point‚ between Hawston and Onrus. All three men were rescued onto our sea rescue craft and medical treatment for hypothermia was commenced‚” he said.
“They had capsized earlier while adrift and they had been in the water for approximately an hour before being rescued.”
The fishermen and their boat were brought to Hermanus harbour‚ where paramedics evaluated their condition.