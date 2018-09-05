A Parktown Boys High School pupil testified on Wednesday how a former boarding master at the well-known Johannesburg school‚ Collan Rex‚ performed oral sex on him‚ grabbed his genitals and choked him.

The boy‚ who is now 16‚ told the Johannesburg high court‚ sitting at Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court‚ how Rex‚ who was also the waterpolo coach‚ invited him to his room towards the end of 2016‚ offering to massage his back.

"I said yes. He then started doing other things afterwards.

"He started to take my underwear off. I tried to stop him. He put my genitals on his mouth. I pushed him away and I left‚" the boy told the court.

The boy said he could not remember how long Rex performed the sexual act on him as it happened a long time ago‚ but estimated it could have been for about 10 seconds.

The boy also said Rex would grab his genitals on a number of occasions in 2016. "It was a long time ago‚ I cannot remember how many times he did this‚" the boy said‚ adding that it could have been over 20 times.