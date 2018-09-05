Cape Town will have a swanky new residential suburb right next to the V&A Waterfront thanks to a municipal decision to rezone a large area accommodating a hospital and nurses’ home.

The new development proposal for the Somerset precinct – named after Somerset Hospital in the middle of the site – is conditional on provision of “social housing” for less affluent residents‚ the municipal planning tribunal ruled on Tuesday.

The rezoning decision paves the way for the Western Cape provincial government to advance a development plan which also includes retail and business components. The land is considered among the most valuable in the country due to its location between the V&A and Cape Town Stadium.

However‚ the province still faces significant obstacles before it can start doling out tenders: part of the proposed development site is owned by the National Health Laboratory Service‚ and the old nurses’ quarters – now renamed Ahmed Kathrada House – have been “reclaimed” by social housing activists and homeless families.