Three firefighters dead in Joburg CBD blaze amid fears of futher fatalities

Those people will be in a desperate situation. They will want to move but they can't. Any movement will spell certain death. Coupled with these dangers will be the dangers from any windows which explode from the heat.

"It’s a complete disaster‚” he said.

Engelbrecht said from his 40 years of work as a fire fighter he knew the building well.

"That building is a complete fire stack and hazard. It’s a maze of passages and the ledge that they are on is no bigger than 60cm. It’s barely wide enough for a person's foot."

He said the winds on the outside would be rapidly building.

"They will be strong enough to easily blow someone off. They will be gaining in strength and by now close to approximately 20km/h. Another problem is that the firemen who are stuck on the ledge will not be able to do anything to keep the civilians from falling. They will be exhausted and barely hanging on for their own lives."

He said rescue operations would be limited.

"Helicopters are too dangerous‚ especially if you look at the force of the down draught from the rotor blades‚ which will blow those on the ledge off. The height that the people are stuck at means that there is no ladder long enough to reach them. The longest fire ladders which we have in South Africa are 60m and there are only two of these ladders in the country‚ and they are in Cape Town and Bloemfontein.