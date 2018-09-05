South Africa

Top cop takes on Miguel Louw case

05 September 2018 - 12:47 By Jeff Wicks
Raylene Louw holds a photo of her missing son Miguel Louw.
Raylene Louw holds a photo of her missing son Miguel Louw.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

A crack Durban detective – the same man who held the murder docket of slain escort Siam Lee – has taken charge of the investigation into the disappearance of Miguel Louw.

Veteran cop Rajan Govender‚ of the city’s organised crime unit‚ had visited the scene where the decomposed body of a boy was found in Phoenix on Monday.

The body‚ found as police pursued fleeing robbers in Longbury on Monday‚ was so badly decomposed that DNA testing is the only way to determine conclusively that the body in the bush is that of the missing schoolboy.

A body that is believed to be of missing nine-year-old Miguel Louw was found on Monday, September 3 2018. This is what we know so far about the case.

The proximity of the discovery is expected to be central to the investigation‚ with the remains located just paces from the home of the prime suspect‚ Mohammed Ebrahim.

The 43-year-old butcher had lived in a shed on his father’s property on Longbury Drive.

Police sources with knowledge of the investigation‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ confirmed that Govender had taken the reins. The case‚ which has garnered national media attention‚ has changed hands several times.

Govender was part of a team of police officers who examined the scene on Monday‚ working with forensic investigators who combed the dumpsite for evidence.

School still holding daily prayers for Miguel Louw

Most pupils at Rippon Primary School were not aware that a body found in Phoenix‚ north of Durban‚ on Monday may be that of missing Sydenham ...
News
1 day ago

TimesLIVE earlier reported that sources close to the investigation had said the sleeves of a school jacket had been tied around the child’s head. It is believed that the school uniform led the police to linking the body to the Miguel Louw case.

Ebrahim‚ the lone suspect linked to the kidnapping on July 17‚ was granted bail of R2‚500 in the Durban Magistrate’s Court last week. But he has not yet raised bail.

Ebrahim was arrested three days after Miguel was last seen. When he was detained‚ he was found in possession of Miguel’s original birth certificate and Miguel’s mother’s identity document.

CCTV footage showed Miguel at a KFC with Ebrahim‚ an acquaintance of the family for about two weeks‚ on the day of his disappearance.

READ MORE:

Body found in Durban confirmed as that of missing child Miguel Louw

Police have discovered a decomposing body in Phoenix‚ outside Durban – and on Monday afternoon gave case details that identified the body as that of ...
News
1 day ago

Miguel Louw and my butcher son: Suspect’s dad speaks as child’s body found near his home

The vanishing of 9-year-old Miguel Louw has haunted the dreams of Sheik Ebrahim Shah‚ the man whose son is the police’s prime suspect in the ...
News
1 day ago

Body of child believed to be Miguel Louw found with jacket wrapped around his face

When the body of a child – believed to be 9-year-old Miguel Louw – was discovered in a thicket in Phoenix‚ north of Durban‚ on Monday‚ he had a ...
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Three firefighters dead in Joburg CBD blaze amid fears of futher fatalities South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gogo allegedly beaten over beer by teen South Africa
  3. Denel blast investigation must be expedited‚ says parliament committee South Africa
  4. Elephant at Johannesburg zoo dies South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X