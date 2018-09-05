A crack Durban detective – the same man who held the murder docket of slain escort Siam Lee – has taken charge of the investigation into the disappearance of Miguel Louw.

Veteran cop Rajan Govender‚ of the city’s organised crime unit‚ had visited the scene where the decomposed body of a boy was found in Phoenix on Monday.

The body‚ found as police pursued fleeing robbers in Longbury on Monday‚ was so badly decomposed that DNA testing is the only way to determine conclusively that the body in the bush is that of the missing schoolboy.