South Africa

WATCH | Hilarious! This guy takes a dig at Woolies' R54 loaf of bread

05 September 2018 - 10:32 By Staff Reporter
South African vlogger Devdondidit couldn't believe that gluten-free bread at Woolworths cost R54.
South African vlogger Devdondidit couldn't believe that gluten-free bread at Woolworths cost R54.
Image: Facebook/Devdondidit

A South African vlogger and Facebook user who calls himself Devdondidit found a loaf of bread at Woolworths for R54 - and decided to make a video about it.

In the video‚ discussing the price‚ he asks: "Did Jesus bake this bread?"

He says it's his first day on a diet so he thought‚ "Let me come to Woolworths and buy me gluten-free bread." And then he saw the price.

WOOLWORTHS we need to talk. Still love you though. Daily videos on Instagram📸: Devdondidit

Posted by Devdondidit on Tuesday, September 4, 2018

We have contacted Woolworths for comment and are awaiting its response.

