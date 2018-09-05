South Africa

WATCH | Raging fire sweeps through iconic Maritzburg park

05 September 2018 - 16:43 By Jeff Wicks
Firefighters are battling a blaze which swept through Pietermaritzburg’s Queen Elizabeth Park on September 5, 2018.
Firefighters are battling a blaze which swept through Pietermaritzburg’s Queen Elizabeth Park on September 5, 2018.
Image: Twitter/Jeff Wicks

Firefighters are battling a blaze which swept through parts of Queen Elizabeth Park in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

The nature reserve‚ which flanks the Victoria Country Club and housing estate‚ is also home to the headquarters of KZN Ezemvelo Wildlife.

An emergency call centre controller‚ who would not be indentified‚ said that firemen were busy attending to the blaze.

He would not be drawn to comment further.

Estate resident Belinda Driemeyer said that flames had engulfed trees and veld in the reserve.

“When the flames hit the trees obviously they were massive. I think things are under control now‚” she said.

Driemeyer added that no structures on the estate were threatened.

READ MORE: 

Three firefighters dead in Joburg CBD blaze amid fears of further fatalities

Officials have confirmed that three firefighters had died in a blaze that engulfed the top of a Johannesburg CBD building on Wednesday.
News
3 hours ago

Firefighters battle factory blaze in Kya Sands

Firefighters are trying to contain a blaze that broke out hours ago at a printing factory in Kya Sands in Johannesburg.
News
7 hours ago

SA's on fire and there's no one to put it out

Sophisticated arsonists and a dire lack of firefighting skills are exacting an increasingly deadly toll on SA – and costing the economy billions.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bodies of three firefighters removed from building that caught alight in Joburg ... South Africa
  2. Emirates plane quarantined in New York with sick passengers World
  3. Huge fees for Nigerian election hopefuls under fire Africa
  4. Trump targets Nike as Kaepernick ads spark boycott calls World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X