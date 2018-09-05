WATCH | Raging fire sweeps through iconic Maritzburg park
Firefighters are battling a blaze which swept through parts of Queen Elizabeth Park in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
The nature reserve‚ which flanks the Victoria Country Club and housing estate‚ is also home to the headquarters of KZN Ezemvelo Wildlife.
A fire at Queen Elizabeth Park in Pietermaritzburg spread toward Victoria Country Club Estate nearly endangering the upmarket properties there. Vid : Belinda Driemeyer @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/3XayWzoSx6— Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) September 5, 2018
An emergency call centre controller‚ who would not be indentified‚ said that firemen were busy attending to the blaze.
He would not be drawn to comment further.
Estate resident Belinda Driemeyer said that flames had engulfed trees and veld in the reserve.
“When the flames hit the trees obviously they were massive. I think things are under control now‚” she said.
Driemeyer added that no structures on the estate were threatened.