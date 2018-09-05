WATCH | Raging fire sweeps through iconic Maritzburg park

An emergency call centre controller‚ who would not be indentified‚ said that firemen were busy attending to the blaze.

He would not be drawn to comment further.

Estate resident Belinda Driemeyer said that flames had engulfed trees and veld in the reserve.

“When the flames hit the trees obviously they were massive. I think things are under control now‚” she said.

Driemeyer added that no structures on the estate were threatened.