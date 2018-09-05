South Africa

WATCH | Robbers and residents steal from cash van after Mpumalanga heist

05 September 2018 - 06:30 By Nico Gous
According to police‚ an unknown number of suspects shot at a G4S armoured car on September 1 2018 in Pienaar‚ near Nelspruit in Mpumalanga.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Robbers took down and robbed a cash-in-transit van on Saturday‚ but the drama wasn’t over as residents then set upon it after the gang had fled.

According to police‚ an unknown number of suspects shot at a G4S armoured car on Saturday in Pienaar‚ near Nelspruit in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson lieutenant-colonel Brenda Muridili said the incident took place in Luphisa Road at about 1.30pm.

The armoured car came to a halt after the suspects shot at the car and held the security guards at gunpoint.

“The vehicle was blown up using explosives. Suspects fled the scene in three vehicles with an undisclosed amount of money‚” said Muridili.

No one has been arrested.

Muridili said residents looted the van after the suspects fled.

“The police condemn the behaviour and it contaminates the crime scene which makes it difficult or almost impossible for the crime scene management to recover evidence at the crime scene.”

