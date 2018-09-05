Robbers took down and robbed a cash-in-transit van on Saturday‚ but the drama wasn’t over as residents then set upon it after the gang had fled.

According to police‚ an unknown number of suspects shot at a G4S armoured car on Saturday in Pienaar‚ near Nelspruit in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson lieutenant-colonel Brenda Muridili said the incident took place in Luphisa Road at about 1.30pm.