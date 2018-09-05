WATCH | Student narrowly escapes kidnapping attempt in Johannesburg

Twenty-one-year-old Charmaine Erick screamed and fought as she was almost kidnapped in Rembrandt Park, Johannesburg, while walking home from college on Tuesday afternoon.

Footage shows a man jump out of a van and chase Erick. The girl tussles with the man and manages to run into her home, which was only metres away. The man then jumps back in the van, which speeds off.

Erick's sister, Pamela Dubazane, told News24 she is certain it was an attempted kidnapping because the men did not ask Erick for any of her valuables.

"They just wanted her to get inside the car," said Dubazane.