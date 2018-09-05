A 26-year-old lawyer is expected to appear in court on Wednesday‚ after being arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly stabbing her 30-year-old husband to death.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the woman was arrested on Monday after her lawyer brought her into the Witbank police station.

Hlathi said a murder docket was opened and she was scheduled to appear before the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He said the murder happened inside the couple’s home on Saturday morning.

The woman allegedly fled the scene following the incident. Hlathi said the woman’s car was found somewhere in Pretoria at the weekend before she was arrested. He declined to give further details‚ saying the case was still under investigation.