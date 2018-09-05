The High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday heard how former Parktown Boys’ High School boarding master Collan Rex strangled a number of boys in what he described as a bonding exercise.

It also heard how Rex allegedly showed a pornographic video to other boys and how he performed a sexual act with one of the boys.

Four boys presented their evidence at the high court‚ which is sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni‚ and four more are expected to testify on Thursday.

Two weeks ago‚ Rex‚ 22‚ who was also the water polo coach‚ pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault against 12 of the 23 boys who are complainants in the sex scandal that has rocked the school. However‚ he has pleaded not guilty to a further 183 counts‚ which include one of rape‚ 110 of attempted murder‚ 55 of sexual assault‚ seven of exposure of pornography to a child‚ two of sexual grooming‚ and eight of assault.

The first witness who testified on Wednesday‚ a boy aged 16‚ testified in camera and described how in 2016 - when he was 14 - Rex would go to the dormitory and strangle him.

Another boy‚ now aged 18 and who is a boarder at the school‚ described how Rex came into the dormitory in 2016 after the lights had been switched off.