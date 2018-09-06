“The city remains focused on targeting those who have not paid for rates and services‚ whilst clearly having the means to have done so. The success of Operation Buya Mthetho in this regard has been excellent‚ collecting over R707-million over the past seven months. Further to this‚ the city has tackled its debtors’ book‚ which stood at over R18-billion‚ and this is now producing results.”

Mashaba said the city has also focused its credit-management work on the largest power and water users‚ which ensures a higher return of revenue for these efforts.

In developing its budget for the 2018/19 financial year‚ Mashaba said the city decided to focus on improving revenue performance as this is a critical contributor towards realising change for people.

“We must put to bed those doomsday prophets who have continued to predict the ‘imminent’ financial collapse of the city. It has even been the false premise on which the ANC has based their flawed notion that fresh elections should be called in Johannesburg. It is now time for them to come to terms with the financial and corrupt mess they left behind‚ and the improvements that are now being achieved‚” said Mashaba.