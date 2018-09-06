A Coligny teenager was allegedly killed for about R60 worth of sunflower heads‚ the North West High Court heard on Thursday.

Phillip Schutte‚ the man accused of throwing Matlhomola Mosweu from a moving bakkie‚ said the boy had five or six sunflower heads in his hands when he and his co-accused apprehended him.

Schutte said this after Judge Ronald Hendricks asked him how many sunflower heads the teen had.

Schutte told the court that Mosweu and his friends had dropped the allegedly stolen sunflower heads and run away after realising that he and co-accused Pieter Doorewaard had seen them.

He said Doorewaard‚ however‚ had stopped them in their tracks and loaded them into the bakkie the two were travelling in.