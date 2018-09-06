South Africa

Court hears of countdown before deadly boulder dropped on car

06 September 2018 - 09:51 By Jeff Wicks
A boulder thrown from an overpass near Durban claimed the lives of Amina and Abdur Rahim Haffejee on 27 December 2017.
A boulder thrown from an overpass near Durban claimed the lives of Amina and Abdur Rahim Haffejee on 27 December 2017.
Image: Supplied

Selvan Govender‚ a Verulam mechanic accused‚ alongside two others‚ of dropping a boulder from a bridge which would ultimately kill Amina Haffejee and her brother‚ Abdur Raheem‚ had stood at the ledge counting down as their car approached.

This was the evidence of investigating officer Ivan Padayachee in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in opposition to Govender’s bid for bail.

Govender‚ with his 23-year-old son‚ Nathan‚ and his employee‚ Qiniso Gumbi‚ 21‚ face two counts of murder. One man‚ who has yet to be named‚ remains at large.

The state is expected to use five witness statements as the basis for the case against the three – that together they hauled a boulder onto the bridge and dropped it on the car below.

“The four accused were seen at the bridge with a rock. Accused number one (Selvan Govender) was heard counting down 4‚3‚2‚1 and then accused number 3 (Qiniso Gumbi) and the suspect who is still outstanding dropped the rock‚” he said.

This‚ Padayachee told the court‚ was how the three had acted in common purpose.

On December 27‚ Haffejee and her seven-year-old brother‚ Abdur‚ were travelling from Umhlanga to Stanger when the rock ripped through their car windshield. It hit Haffejee and the force of impact caused her passenger seat to fly back and hit Abdur‚ who was sitting behind her.

Haffejee’s distraught husband‚ who was driving the vehicle but was unharmed‚ drove them to the nearest hospital‚ where they were declared dead.

In early January‚ a reward of R250‚000 was offered for information about the rock attack. In the same month‚ police questioned six teenagers during their investigation into a spate of rock-throwing incidents. They were not charged because there was insufficient evidence.

The trio’s application for bail has stretched over several weeks and is expected to continue on Thursday.

READ MORE:

State has five witnesses in rock throwers’ case

Investigators managed to trace five eyewitnesses who saw three men hurl a boulder from a bridge over the N2 – claiming the lives of Amina Haffejee ...
News
13 days ago

Three in court on murder charges over bridge rock-throwing incident

Three men accused of murder huddled in the dock in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Friday‚ eight months after Amina Haffejee and her brother Abdur ...
News
26 days ago

Most read

  1. Crippling staff shortages make KZN nature reserve a haven for crime South Africa
  2. 'One of them slapped me' - Hitchhikers targeted by East London taxi drivers South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | State Capture inquiry gets underway South Africa
  4. 'TREASON?' asks Trump as senior official says staff are against him World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X