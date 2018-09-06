Durban's nature reserves are so understaffed that they are under threat from criminals and land invaders.

This was the frank admission from the eThekwini municipality's parks department head Thembinkosi Ngcobo to TimesLIVE on Thursday. He was speaking in the wake of the murder of British citizen Simon Milliken on Friday at Burman Bush‚ a nature reserve in the city's Morningside suburb.

Milliken‚ a former member of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra‚ was accosted on Friday night while walking through the reserve with a friend. He was stabbed to death. His friend was able to escape.

Ngcobo said Milliken was the third person killed in Burman Bush in the last four years. On top of the three murders‚ there have been several reported muggings‚ while a city staff member has been stabbed.