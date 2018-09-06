Three yellow firefighting helmets separated by flickering white candles.

This was the sombre scene at the Fairview Fire station‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Thursday where the grieving families of the firefighters who died in the line of duty in a burning building assembled before going to see the remains of their loved ones.

Mduduzi Ndlovu‚ 40‚ Simphiwe Moropane‚ 28‚ and Khathutshelo Muedi‚ 37‚ have been officially named as those who died in the blaze that engulfed a Johannesburg CBD building on Wednesday.

Moedi and Moropane were from the Fairview Fire Station. Ndlovu worked at the Johannesburg Central fire station.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba‚ who spoke to the families at the station‚ said they were hurt. “It’s still the early stages. They are hurt and we sympathise with them‚” he said.