The streets surrounding the building where a fatal fire broke out on Wednesday are set to remain closed‚ as emergency services attempt to protect the public from falling pieces of glass and other debris.

“Fortunately‚ there is a staff member who was in the room where the fire started. The police are going to interview that staff member who was there. They will know exactly what caused the fire‚” he said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day‚ provincial infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the building was just 21% compliant with occupation‚ health and safety standards. Ideally‚ he said‚ buildings should be 85% compliant.