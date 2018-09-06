Senior KwaZulu-Natal health department officials‚ including head of department Musa Gumede‚ were reportedly held hostage by a rogue “business forum” in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday afternoon.

A department official‚ who would not be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media‚ confirmed that a bunch of people disrupted a meeting that was taking place at the Natalia building in the Pietermaritzburg CBD.

Gumede told TimesLIVE via WhatsApp shortly before 5pm: “I’m now fine‚ thanks.”

According to local newspaper The Witness on Twitter the group demanded tenders and the reinstatement of a suspended supply chain management official.