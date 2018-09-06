South Africa

KZN health officials ‘held hostage’ in Pietermaritzburg

06 September 2018 - 17:25 By Matthew Savides
HoD Musa Gumede is said to have been held hostage by members of Federation for Radical Economic Transformation demanding tenders on September 6 2018
Image: Via Twitter/@WitnessKZN

Senior KwaZulu-Natal health department officials‚ including head of department Musa Gumede‚ were reportedly held hostage by a rogue “business forum” in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday afternoon.

A department official‚ who would not be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media‚ confirmed that a bunch of people disrupted a meeting that was taking place at the Natalia building in the Pietermaritzburg CBD.

Gumede told TimesLIVE via WhatsApp shortly before 5pm: “I’m now fine‚ thanks.”

According to local newspaper The Witness on Twitter the group demanded tenders and the reinstatement of a suspended supply chain management official.

TimesLIVE could not immediately independently confirm this information.

However‚ the department source said that it “wasn’t a healthy situation” and that police had been called in. It is understood that police officers were in the room while the business forum’s grievances were being aired.

Department spokesman Agiza Hlongwane said a full statement would be issued later on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

