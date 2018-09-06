Land grabs will not be tolerated‚ warns Mokonyane

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says government will not tolerate land grabs while the process of reviewing the constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation continues.

Mokonyane was briefing the media after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“On the land grabs‚ government will never allow and tolerate any form of land grabs in our country‚” she said.

“There are already laws in place. We call upon land owners‚ local government and law enforcement agencies to act in a manner that will demonstrate that this is not in line with the implementation of land expropriation without compensation.

“Those that act in that way are actually breaking the law. We should not wait for a crisis where there are many people on site.