South Africa

Miguel Louw's grandmother cries at candle light vigil outside her home

06 September 2018 - 21:05 By Jeff Wicks
An emotional candlelight vigil was held in Sydenham, Durban, for the family of Miguel Louw on September 6 2018.
An emotional candlelight vigil was held in Sydenham, Durban, for the family of Miguel Louw on September 6 2018.
Image: JEFF WICKS

Arlene Louw - the grandmother of missing schoolboy Miguel Louw - wept as she was bathed in candle light during a vigil outside her Sydenham home on Thursday night.

On Monday the badly decomposed body of a boy was discovered in a ravine in Phoenix‚ with police making strong links between the grim find and the disappearance of the 9-year-old Miguel on July 17.

“Everything is pointing to it being Miguel...but we must wait and see‚” said Arlene‚ speaking of the body found in Phoenix.

DNA testing is expected to confirm conclusively that the boy‚ found in school uniform with a jacket knotted around his face‚ is Miguel.

The child was last seen with butcher Mohammed Ebrahim‚ 43‚ an acquaintance of his mother.

WATCH | Religious tributes for dead boy believed to missing Miguel

About a 100 people including religious leaders and police prayed for the family of a boy whose decomposing body - believed to be that of missing ...
News
6 hours ago

Ebrahim‚ who lived in a Wendy house on his father’s property‚ was arrested three days after Miguel was last seen. The body was found less than 100m from his house.

In his bid for bail‚ which was ultimately successful‚ prosecutor Calvin Govender painted him as a drifter‚ who had been banished to the shed after a family fall-out in 2016.

It was in this shed that he slept on a foam mattress‚ and plied his trade as a butcher at whatever place that would take him.

He entered Miguel’s life as an acquaintance of his mother Raylene‚ with the two working at the same butchery.

He had‚ the court heard‚ lived with Louw and his mother for two weeks before the two had an altercation.

When he was detained‚ he was found in possession of Miguel’s original birth certificate and Miguel’s mother’s identity document.

CCTV footage showed Miguel at a KFC with Ebrahim on the day of his disappearance.

READ MORE:

Top cop takes on Miguel Louw case

A crack Durban detective – the same man who held the murder docket of slain escort Siam Lee – has taken charge of the investigation into the ...
News
1 day ago

Billboard offering R50k reward for missing Miguel Louw taken down

A gigantic billboard offering a R50‚000 reward for missing Sydenham child Miguel Louw has been removed.
News
1 day ago

School still holding daily prayers for Miguel Louw

Most pupils at Rippon Primary School were not aware that a body found in Phoenix‚ north of Durban‚ on Monday may be that of missing Sydenham ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Miguel Louw's grandmother cries at candle light vigil outside her home South Africa
  2. Senior Transnet officials suspended over questionable procurement deals South Africa
  3. Five suspects arrested for allegedly dousing senior Pikitup manager with petrol South Africa
  4. SANDF to help fight blaze in Joburg building South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X