Miguel Louw's grandmother cries at candle light vigil outside her home
Arlene Louw - the grandmother of missing schoolboy Miguel Louw - wept as she was bathed in candle light during a vigil outside her Sydenham home on Thursday night.
On Monday the badly decomposed body of a boy was discovered in a ravine in Phoenix‚ with police making strong links between the grim find and the disappearance of the 9-year-old Miguel on July 17.
“Everything is pointing to it being Miguel...but we must wait and see‚” said Arlene‚ speaking of the body found in Phoenix.
DNA testing is expected to confirm conclusively that the boy‚ found in school uniform with a jacket knotted around his face‚ is Miguel.
The child was last seen with butcher Mohammed Ebrahim‚ 43‚ an acquaintance of his mother.
Ebrahim‚ who lived in a Wendy house on his father’s property‚ was arrested three days after Miguel was last seen. The body was found less than 100m from his house.
In his bid for bail‚ which was ultimately successful‚ prosecutor Calvin Govender painted him as a drifter‚ who had been banished to the shed after a family fall-out in 2016.
It was in this shed that he slept on a foam mattress‚ and plied his trade as a butcher at whatever place that would take him.
He entered Miguel’s life as an acquaintance of his mother Raylene‚ with the two working at the same butchery.
He had‚ the court heard‚ lived with Louw and his mother for two weeks before the two had an altercation.
When he was detained‚ he was found in possession of Miguel’s original birth certificate and Miguel’s mother’s identity document.
CCTV footage showed Miguel at a KFC with Ebrahim on the day of his disappearance.