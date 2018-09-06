Arlene Louw - the grandmother of missing schoolboy Miguel Louw - wept as she was bathed in candle light during a vigil outside her Sydenham home on Thursday night.

On Monday the badly decomposed body of a boy was discovered in a ravine in Phoenix‚ with police making strong links between the grim find and the disappearance of the 9-year-old Miguel on July 17.

“Everything is pointing to it being Miguel...but we must wait and see‚” said Arlene‚ speaking of the body found in Phoenix.

DNA testing is expected to confirm conclusively that the boy‚ found in school uniform with a jacket knotted around his face‚ is Miguel.

The child was last seen with butcher Mohammed Ebrahim‚ 43‚ an acquaintance of his mother.