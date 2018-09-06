More claims emerged on Thursday about how former Parktown Boys’ High School boarding master Collan Rex behaved around young boys at the school in 2016.

Two boys testified at the Johannesburg High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni‚ alleging that Rex assaulted them on a number of occasions‚ grabbed their genitals and choked them.

Rex is facing 183 counts‚ which include one of rape‚ 110 of attempted murder‚ 55 of sexual assault‚ seven of exposure of pornography to a child‚ two of sexual grooming‚ and eight of assault. Two weeks ago‚ he pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault against 12 of the 23 boys who are complainants in the sex scandal that has rocked the school.

The boys‚ now aged 16‚ testified in camera and with the assistance of an intermediary.

They testified in a child witness room next to the court.

Although the court could see the child witnesses and an intermediary through a window‚ the children and the intermediary could not see anyone in the courtroom.

The intermediary relayed the questions by the prosecutor‚ the defence lawyer and the judge to the child witnesses.