The Cape Town munitions factory where an estimated eight workers died in an explosion on Monday says it will not be able to name the men until next week.

A statement from Rheinmetall Denel Munition on Thursday said the names would be released after the workers’ remains had been identified “and only after consultation with the individual families who have been affected”.

CEO Norbert Schulze and his management team at the Macassar factory‚ near Somerset West‚ spent several hours with the families on Thursday‚ “to explain events in detail and to answer their questions around the incident‚ the investigation process and next steps”‚ the statement said.

Speaking to the families‚ Schulze said: ‘‘We are a company in mourning. We are a community in mourning. There is nothing more important than providing the utmost support to‚ and taking care of‚ the families involved in this heartbreaking incident. We are committed to ensuring that this community is taken care of.”