It has been a long and hard road for two sets of parents since the murder of their daughter Gabriella Alban in a Camps Bay hotel in 2015.

There is no clock that can be turned back‚ no hand that can erase the heartbreak of more than 120 days in a courtroom hearing how she died.

But on Thursday‚ when Judge Vincent Saldanha passes sentence on her boyfriend and killer‚ Diego Novella‚ a new chapter of healing can perhaps begin.

Alban was a 39-year-old executive who travelled to South Africa from the US in 2015 to meet her boyfriend‚ the son of a Guatemalan multi-millionaire. As a trust fund kid who had never worked‚ he had lived a life of drugs‚ parties and endless search for a purpose.

Shortly afterwards‚ Alban was found murdered in the boutique hotel room in Camps Bay with faeces and chips on her face‚ and a note on paper in lipstick saying “cerote” (“piece of s**t” in Spanish).

Beside her body lay a curling iron with which she had been sexually assaulted.