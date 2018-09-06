South Africa

Parktown coach: choking was only a joke

06 September 2018 - 07:00 By Ernest Mabuza
Collan Rex, former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys' High, during a previous court appearance.
Collan Rex, former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys' High, during a previous court appearance.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

He was only joking when he “choked” a 16-year-old boy.

This seemed to be the common thread in the defence of Parktown Boys High School boarding master Collan Rex, who is accused of molesting schoolboys.

On Wednesday, as more evidence emerged against Rex, his lawyer’s cross-examination of his accusers gave an indication of how he planned to defend himself on some of the charges. He faces 183 counts, including one of rape, 110  of attempted murder, 55 of sexual assault, seven of exposure of pornography to a child, two of sexual grooming and eight of assault.

Most read

  1. 'Today I lost my husband': Joburg firefighter’s widow shares grief at his death South Africa
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN: Exams too hard? That’s a pathetic excuse Ideas
  3. Novella sentencing ends agonising ordeal for murder victim’s parents South Africa
  4. Was water pressure a problem for Joburg firefighters? South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X