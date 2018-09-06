Parktown coach: choking was only a joke

He was only joking when he “choked” a 16-year-old boy.

This seemed to be the common thread in the defence of Parktown Boys High School boarding master Collan Rex, who is accused of molesting schoolboys.

On Wednesday, as more evidence emerged against Rex, his lawyer’s cross-examination of his accusers gave an indication of how he planned to defend himself on some of the charges. He faces 183 counts, including one of rape, 110 of attempted murder, 55 of sexual assault, seven of exposure of pornography to a child, two of sexual grooming and eight of assault.