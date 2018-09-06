South Africa

SANDF to help fight blaze in Joburg building

06 September 2018 - 19:55 By Timeslive
Flames are spreading through the building that houses three provincial departments in the Johannesburg CBD on September 6, 2018.
Flames are spreading through the building that houses three provincial departments in the Johannesburg CBD on September 6, 2018.
Image: Masi Losi

The South African Defence Force (SANDF) is to render assistance to extinguish a fire that has been raging in a building in the Johannesburg CBD for the past two days and has claimed the lives of three firefighters.

The SANDF said in a statement on Thursday night that the Chief of the SANDF‚ General Solly Shoke‚ had instructed the Chief of the South African Air Force (CAF)‚ Lieutenant-General Zimpande Msimang‚ to make available fire-fighting trucks and a helicopter to assist the Joburg Emergency Services to extinguish the fire.

“The CAF has since authorised the deployment of five fire-fighting trucks to assist the Joburg Emergency Services with extinguishing the fire that re-ignited on Thursday‚ a South African Air Force (SAAF) Oryx helicopter has been placed on standby for aerial fire-bombing and visual reconnaissance‚” the statement read.

READ MORE:

Joburg fire spreading through ducts stuffed with paper and boxes

Johannesburg fire chief Arthur Mqwa says the blaze that engulfed the upper levels of a building in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday has since spread ...
News
7 hours ago

Government employee who was 'in the room' where fatal fire started to be interviewed: Makhura

A government employee who was “in the room” where a fatal fire broke out in downtown Johannesburg on Wednesday will be interviewed‚ Gauteng Premier ...
News
23 hours ago

Man dies as fire engulfs health and housing departments building in Joburg CBD

A Johannesburg firefighter fell to his death after a blaze engulfed the top of a building housing the offices of the Gauteng Health and Human ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Senior Transnet officials suspended over questionable procurement deals South Africa
  2. Five suspects arrested for allegedly dousing senior Pikitup manager with petrol South Africa
  3. SANDF to help fight blaze in Joburg building South Africa
  4. ‘Business forum’ members that disrupted KZN health meeting were unhappy about ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X