A gun belonging to a murdered security guard has been found in possession of a friend of a Johannesburg Prison escapee who police have been hunting since April.

Both have been arrested.

Altogether‚ 16 awaiting-trial detainees escaped from the prison on April 9 after removing part of a brick wall. Some metal cupboards were stacked on top of each other‚ leading to a hole in the wall‚ where a wire mesh had been cut and pushed backwards‚ allowing for ample room for the 16 prisoners to make their way out.

Police have been on their trail ever since.

Two of the escapees were re-arrested this week in a joint operation by the police and Johannesburg metro cops‚ Gauteng police said in a statement on Thursday.

They are Tumelo Mosikwe‚ 33‚ and Nkosingiphile Twala‚ 27.