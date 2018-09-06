Tell us your business secrets - Gauteng MEC pleads with foreign shop owners

Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile on Thursday asked foreign shop owners in Soweto to share their success secrets with locals.

“We want to revitalise the township economy. We need you to share the secret to your success so that our people can also enjoy prosperity‚” he said.

Maile was addressing residents and foreign shop owners in White City‚ Jabavu‚ following the eruption of violence in the area amid allegations of illicit and expired goods being sold in spaza shops.

The ruling ANC also announced the establishment of a multidisciplinary committee with the aim of finding a permanent solution to the spate of violence.

Maile asked the warring sides to cooperate with the committee.

“We are deeply concerned about this and this committee can only work if everyone cooperates.