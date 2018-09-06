South Africa

'Today I lost my husband': Joburg firefighter’s widow shares grief at his death

06 September 2018 - 08:33 By timeslive
One of the firefighter who lost their lives while trying to extinguish a fire at the Gauteng Department of Health building in Johannesburg was a father to two small children. The three firefighters have not been officially named as yet.
Image: Yuri Tseke via Twitter

A young couple sharing their happy snaps with their two children: That’s the memory shared by a woman who saw her life torn apart when her firefighter husband lost his life in Johannesburg’s city centre on Wednesday.

Altogether three firefighters died in the blaze that engulfed the building on Wednesday, and while they have not been officially named as yet, Yuri Tseke shared her heartbreak publicly.

“#JoburgFire today I lost my husband, my best friend, father to my children. I love u so much.”

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has saluted the bravery of the firefighting team and has pledged that the families of those who died will be supported. He is also planning the visit those admitted to hospital for treatment on Thursday.

Tseke thanked people who sent her comforting messages.

And she has started a crowdfunding campaign, asking for donations to help pay for her children’s education. They are a toddler and a baby in arms.

So far, an amount of R1,400 has been pledged.

