'Today I lost my husband': Joburg firefighter’s widow shares grief at his death

A young couple sharing their happy snaps with their two children: That’s the memory shared by a woman who saw her life torn apart when her firefighter husband lost his life in Johannesburg’s city centre on Wednesday.

Altogether three firefighters died in the blaze that engulfed the building on Wednesday, and while they have not been officially named as yet, Yuri Tseke shared her heartbreak publicly.

“#JoburgFire today I lost my husband, my best friend, father to my children. I love u so much.”