South Africa

Visa system to be overhauled to boost tourism and investment

06 September 2018 - 13:52 By Linda Ensor
The visa regime had to be much clearer to be an enabler for investment‚ while not compromising the security of the country and vulnerable groups.
The visa regime had to be much clearer to be an enabler for investment‚ while not compromising the security of the country and vulnerable groups.
Image: Thinkstock Images.

The government has committed to a "complete overhaul" of the visa system to support the tourism sector.

Communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane said during a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday that the visa regime was in the immediate control of government‚ which was being addressed by an interministerial committee.

The visa regime had to be much clearer to be an enabler for investment‚ while not compromising the security of the country and vulnerable groups.

Stumbling blocks‚ for instance those regarding the admission of scarce skills‚ had to be removed.

The minister said a number of "inhibiting factors" had been identified in the visa regimen‚ such as rules dealing with children‚ scarce skills and turnaround times.

Save money when travelling abroad by thinking like an economist

Global travelers are being increasingly asked if they want to pay for local purchases in terms of their home country currency. Here's why you should ...
Lifestyle
8 days ago

The overhaul of the visa regime‚ finalisation of key mining legislation to support the mining sector‚ and stabilisation of state-owned enterprises were among the measures that had to be taken to address the slowdown in economic growth.

South Africa has entered a recession‚ with the economy contracting 0.7% in the second quarter‚ after a revised 2.6% decline in the first quarter.

"The rising volatility in global markets and the GDP outcome require that government accelerates efforts to unblock constraints to economic growth‚ while providing support to vulnerable groups‚" Mokonyane said.

"Economic growth has slowed down significantly over the last four years. This reflects factors such as drought conditions in the agricultural sector and low commodity prices‚ but also domestic structural constraints which have discouraged investment and employment creation.

Home Affairs system crashes across the country due to 'power supply outage'

Home Affairs offices across the country were not functioning on Friday due to a complete system failure.
News
26 days ago

"The upcoming job and investment summits‚ as well as the proposed government stimulus package‚ will provide details on reforms needed to drive growth‚" Mokonyane said.

The stimulus package would be presented "in a short period of time"‚ the minister said.

The government was addressing the costing of the measures to be implemented.

She said the cabinet had affirmed government’s commitment to fiscal sustainability.

A revised fiscal framework will be presented by finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in the October medium-term budget policy statement.

- BusinessLIVE

Most read

  1. Counselling for Joburg Zoo’s surviving elephant and staff after Kinkel’s death Sci-Tech
  2. Ramaphosa gives SIU green light to probe department of water and sanitation South Africa
  3. Sun City escapee re-arrested‚ 'friend' bust with gun used in recent murder South Africa
  4. More claims emerge about Parktown Boys sex pest’s conduct South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X