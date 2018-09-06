The government has committed to a "complete overhaul" of the visa system to support the tourism sector.

Communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane said during a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday that the visa regime was in the immediate control of government‚ which was being addressed by an interministerial committee.

The visa regime had to be much clearer to be an enabler for investment‚ while not compromising the security of the country and vulnerable groups.

Stumbling blocks‚ for instance those regarding the admission of scarce skills‚ had to be removed.

The minister said a number of "inhibiting factors" had been identified in the visa regimen‚ such as rules dealing with children‚ scarce skills and turnaround times.