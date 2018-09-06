South Africa

Was water pressure a problem for Joburg firefighters?

06 September 2018 - 07:30 By Timeslive
The building that houses the Gauteng Department of Health in Johannesburg CBD was on flames as the paramedics and fire fighters try to extinguish fire on September 5 2018.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Efforts to put out a fire in a high-rise office block occupied by government workers in Johannesburg’s CBD on Wednesday were hampered by a lack of sufficient water pressure in the building‚ says city mayor Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba has pledged that his administration will do everything it can to assist their families. He is also planning to visit the families on Thursday (today) to extend his condolences.

“Our firefighters in Johannesburg regularly have to face life-threatening situations‚ and continue to demonstrate their bravery in their efforts to keep our residents safe.

“The efforts to put out the blaze were hampered by a lack of sufficient water pressure in the building‚ which is an important safety requirement in a building of this size. It is reported that several government officials who evacuated the building have referred to unsafe conditions in the offices‚” said Mashaba.

“We regard these matters very seriously‚ given that this fire has led to the tragic loss of life of the three brave firefighters.” Mashaba called on Gauteng premier David Makhura to probe the circumstances that led to the fire.

