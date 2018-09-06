WATCH LIVE | State Capture inquiry gets underway
06 September 2018 - 10:05
The commission of inquiry into state capture continues in Johannesburg on Thursday, with Advocate Mike Hellens addressing Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on an application on behalf of Ajay Gupta to cross-examine Vytjie Mentor and Themba Maseko.
So far, Mcebisi Jonas, Vytjie Mentor, Themba Maseko and Phumla Williams have taken the stand to give details of their knowledge into the relationship and alleged involvement of the Gupta family in government, and their apparent influence in cabinet matters.
Advocate Hellens wants Judge Zondo to allow witnesses to be cross-examined.