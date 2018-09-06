Their argument was that they feared being arrested on their arrival in South Africa‚ as had happened to Duduzane when he had returned to the country for the burial of his younger brother‚ Vusi Zuma‚ who died of Lupus.

Duduzane‚ who is facing corruption charges and is out on R100 000 bail‚ said he no longer wanted to testify at the commission because he’s facing a corruption case linked to the evidence that implicates him.

However‚ Zondo said if the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) were incompetent as the Gupta's claimed‚ the brothers could head to courts to challenge their arrest‚ if they were arrested.

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor‚ former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former Government Communications and Informations System head Themba Maseko implicated the Gupta brothers as well as Duduzane.

Zondo however‚ granted former president Jacob Zuma's personal assistant Lakela Kaunda‚ ex arms deal consultant Fana Hlongwane and Hawks advocate Mandla Mtolo the right to cross-examine all the three key witnesses at the commission.

Advocate Vincent Maleka of the commissions’ legal team‚ said they had areas of concerns regarding the Gupta brothers’ and Duduzane's pleas.

"The issues arise for the first time in the heads of arguments‚ [but] not in the application made by any of the Gupta brothers. The issue is also conveyed to you under oath‚ it is conveyed to you through the mouth of the legal representatives‚" said Maleka.