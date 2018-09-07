A 71-year-old man has lived to tell the tale of how he survived a crocodile attack on the Olifants River in Limpopo.

Explaining the incident to emergency services‚ Peter Knottenbelt said: “My granddaughter and I were crossing the Olifants River by foot when I inadvertently stepped on the back of a three-metre crocodile.

“The moment I stood on the crocodile’s back‚ it reacted with violence‚ gripping my right leg in its jaws and throwing me from side to side. I heard bones in my leg being crushed. While I fought for my life‚ I thought it was futile against such a large predator.”

Knottenbelt was on a family outing when the incident took place. His relatives were on the bank of the river‚ watching in horror. Miraculously‚ rangers came to his rescue only minutes later.

“As our family members watched the gruesome situation that was unfolding‚ some rangers who own another guesthouse about 100m downstream heard the screams for help‚” he said.

The rangers got into the water and attempted to scare off the angry crocodile‚ but this was not enough. Knottenbelt was forced to fight the angry animal with his bare hands.

“I managed to find its head while it was swimming into deeper water for the inevitable drowning‚” recalled Knottenbelt. “I forced my thumbs into its eye sockets with all my might. I think this went on for about five minutes‚ after which I believe the croc was disoriented and literally spat me out close to a sandbank.”