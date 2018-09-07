South Africa

R1m fraudster's girlfriend turned on him ... then died

07 September 2018 - 13:43 By Philani Nombembe
The Hawks in the Western Cape said on Friday that 36 year-old Ian John Pakoe faced charges of money laundering and contravention of the Income Tax Act to the value of R960‚000.
judge's gavel The Hawks in the Western Cape said on Friday that 36 year-old Ian John Pakoe faced charges of money laundering and contravention of the Income Tax Act to the value of R960‚000.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A Cape Town fraudster is set to be sentenced next month after his co-accused girlfriend turned state witness and testified against him before she died.

The Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court convicted Ian Pakoe‚ 36‚ this week on a slew of fraud charges including money laundering and contravention of the Income Tax Act to the value of R960‚000.

Pakoe is a former assistant maintenance manager at the Table Bay Hotel‚ a five-star establishment at the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.

According to Hawks spokesman Captain Philani Nkwalase‚ Pakoe and his girlfriend‚ Veroza Ismael‚ established companies and diverted maintenance work to them without the knowledge of hotel management.

“Pakoe and his girlfriend received undue benefits from the payments of the entities into their accounts‚” Nkwalase said on Friday. “They were arrested in 2013 after the matter was reported to the Hawks for investigation.”

Nkwalase said Ismael entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state. She was fined R20‚000 with an alternative of five years’ imprisonment.

“She later testified as state witness against Pakoe before she passed away‚” said Nkwalase.

Sentencing procedures will commence on October 22.

READ MORE:

DA councillor in R3m fraud avoids prison

A former Cape Town DA councillor convicted of R3m fraud for giving a bogus appointment letter to a developer to build RDP homes has been spared jail.
News
2 days ago

Former high school bursar jailed for R2.3m theft

Former Cambridge High School assistant bursar Merle Laity was on Thursday sentenced by the East London regional court to six years in prison for ...
News
7 days ago

Controversial SA business tycoon arrested and detained in Germany

Controversial South African business tycoon Zunaid Moti has been arrested and is being detained in Germany.
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Union calls for TUT to be placed under administration South Africa
  2. R1m fraudster's girlfriend turned on him ... then died South Africa
  3. Turkey jails filmmaker for movie portraying execution of Erdogan World
  4. 71-year-old counts his blessings after surviving gruesome crocodile attack South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X