Cash in transit van robbed in Jo’burg

07 September 2018 - 15:25 By Ernest Mabuza
Eight men in three vehicles‚ who were armed with pistols‚ robbed the vehicle at the garage and took a cash box.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi

Thieves pounced on a Fidelity vehicle at a petrol station on the corners of Ontdekkers and Gordon roads in Florida‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday afternoon.

They were driving a silver Opel Corsa bakkie and a white Toyota Tazz whose registrations were not recorded.

A third vehicle the robbers used to get away was a silver Ford Figo.

National police spokeswoman Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed the robbery but said police were still gathering information.

She said nobody was injured during the robbery.

