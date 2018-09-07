An official who signalled two trains on to the same track failed to check the line was clear‚ instead operating on an assumption which led to a costly crash.

This is the preliminary finding of the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) into the collision between two Metrorail trains on Tuesday at the Booysens Station in Johannesburg. One train was en route from Faraday to Naledi Station‚ while the other was travelling from Booysens Station to George Goch Station.

A total of 112 commuters‚ mostly without valid train tickets‚ sustained minor injuries. Seven passengers sustained “serious but not critical injuries”‚ Lillian Mofokeng‚ spokesperson for the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa)‚ said on Tuesday. Four rail workers also received medical attention.

The regulator found that on the day‚ a Train Control Officer (TCO) issued manual authorisation to the train headed to Naledi at 6.54am to pass and proceed to Crown Station. After a couple of minutes‚ the official authorised another train on to the same line.