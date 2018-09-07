South Africa

Education department sends team to investigate alleged assault of six-year-old

07 September 2018 - 17:56 By Nonkululeko Njilo
In a picture posted by the relative on Twitter‚ welts can be seen on the child’s lower arms.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

The Gauteng Department of Education said on Friday it has launched an investigation after a six-year-old schoolchild was allegedly assaulted with a cable by a maintenance worker at a Leondale‚ Ekurhuleni‚ school.

The matter was initially brought to the attention of the public by a relative who took to social media to raise her frustration after the school said “sorry” but took no further action.

In a picture posted by the relative on Twitter‚ welts can be seen on the child’s lower arms.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi responded on Twitter and urged the relative to report the incident to the school’s governing body.

The department’s spokesperson‚ Steve Mabona‚ told TimesLIVE: “We view this matter in a serious light. Such acts are deplorable and should be condemned in the strongest possible way.”

He reassured that a group of officials had been dispatched to establish the facts regarding the assault allegation.

“Cases of bullying and assault are always investigated and‚ if found to be true‚ the department has never hesitated to ensure that correct disciplinary actions are taken against the culprits.”

The department has also urged educators and other employees to lead by example to ensure that pupils mirror their conduct in creating safe school environments.

