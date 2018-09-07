Ill-health prevented music legend Johnny Clegg from personally accepting an honorary doctorate degree from the Durban University of Technology on Friday.

He was one of four legends honoured with a doctorate in visual and performing arts at the institution’s spring graduation.

Another legend is Sipho Mchunu‚ Clegg’s close friend and co-founder of their band‚ Juluka.

Award-winning Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu‚ who has painted murals on walls around the world‚ and on BMWs and vodka brand Belvedere and who featured on the cover of Destiny magazine‚ was also recognised by the university.