South Africa

Halala! The spring rain has arrived!

07 September 2018 - 11:25 By Jessica Levitt
Rain clouds gathering in Boshof in the Free State.
Image: Twitter/ReenValSA

As scattered showers continue across Mzansi, the South African Weather Service has said people should brace themselves for a very wet weekend.

In Johannesburg the first spring rains poured down on Thursday night and continued on Friday morning.

Snowfall has also been predicted for some areas in the country.

South Africans have been celebrating the sound of thunder and smell of the rain as it pours down. 

