Halala! The spring rain has arrived!
As scattered showers continue across Mzansi, the South African Weather Service has said people should brace themselves for a very wet weekend.
In Johannesburg the first spring rains poured down on Thursday night and continued on Friday morning.
Your morning satellite image (07 September 2018). Morning thundershowers in Gauteng, southern Highveld of Mpumalanga and parts of KZN with very wet and cold weather along the south coast and adjacent interior. Heavy rain for the Garden Route with disruptive snow on the mountains pic.twitter.com/fv1lg6wvdM— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 7, 2018
24 hour #Rainfall measured at 8:00 this morning. @ReenvalSA pic.twitter.com/7CfsuDSopK— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 7, 2018
Snowfall has also been predicted for some areas in the country.
From 7 o'clock this morning it started #snowing here at De Hoop, #Uniondale 🎥 Nico Gerber @JoelGuy_ @venter_annette @debeer_anika @TeamNews24 @zarsg pic.twitter.com/C9dPbajZbR— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) September 7, 2018
South Africans have been celebrating the sound of thunder and smell of the rain as it pours down.
Hello rain👊👊👊 .Joburg is raining for the first time ever since winter started. Good morning to you all 💞💞💞— Lungi 🍁🌹🍂🌻☔🌷🌹 (@LungiYou) September 7, 2018
Rain down on me 🎶🎵🎼— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) September 6, 2018
Zoet-en-Smart, #Boshof-distrik. Ons het 4.5mm #reën gemeet van gisteraand 7uur. Die veld ruik al te heerlik vanoggend. 📸 Marius Nigrini @eNCA @maroelamedia @venter_annette @zarsg @Netwerk24 pic.twitter.com/0Vw0Q3shaZ— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) September 7, 2018
All I want to know about Joburg Rain: is this level of damp sufficient to tame the hayfever?— Gillian Godsell (@gilliangodsell) September 7, 2018
First Spring rain in Joburg. 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽We thank God. 🙌🏽 Will finally have a break from allergies.— Bridget Jones (@malopzann) September 7, 2018