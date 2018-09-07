South Africa

Ja well, no spine: gutless ANC owes Zuma, carrier of our sins

Tom Eaton Columnist
07 September 2018 - 08:00
US President Donald Trump participates in the US Coast Guard Change-of-Command ceremony at US Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington US on June 1 2018
Trump US President Donald Trump participates in the US Coast Guard Change-of-Command ceremony at US Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington US on June 1 2018
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis. File Photo

Gutless. That's what Donald Trump, the Lying Sack of Fanta, called an anonymous op-ed column in Wednesday’s New York Times, allegedly written by a gatvol White House insider.

These days most rational adults are ignoring the tweets that pour out of the gold-leafed crèche that is the Trump administration. This tweet, however, might be worth taking more seriously. After all, as a dodger of drafts, a hider of tax returns and an avoider of London protests, Trump knows a great deal about being gutless.

Certainly, whoever wrote the piece about belonging to a “quiet resistance within the administration” is managing to eat their cake and have it: decrying Trump’s “amorality” while expressing pride in this administration’s agenda (targeting women’s right to govern their own bodies, tax breaks for the rich, rolling back environmental protection, pouring money into the arms industry, alienating Western Europe and emboldening Russia and North Korea) seems a tad rich.

Luckily, this could never happen in South Africa.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON: Ja well, no spine: gutless ANC owes Zuma, carrier of our sins South Africa
  2. Control officer 'assumed' line was clear before signalling second train onto ... South Africa
  3. Queue no more: Online licence booking system is taking off South Africa
  4. Shop and awe: Black farmers' group 'triggered spaza raids' South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X