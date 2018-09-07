Ja well, no spine: gutless ANC owes Zuma, carrier of our sins

Gutless. That's what Donald Trump, the Lying Sack of Fanta, called an anonymous op-ed column in Wednesday’s New York Times, allegedly written by a gatvol White House insider.

These days most rational adults are ignoring the tweets that pour out of the gold-leafed crèche that is the Trump administration. This tweet, however, might be worth taking more seriously. After all, as a dodger of drafts, a hider of tax returns and an avoider of London protests, Trump knows a great deal about being gutless.

Certainly, whoever wrote the piece about belonging to a “quiet resistance within the administration” is managing to eat their cake and have it: decrying Trump’s “amorality” while expressing pride in this administration’s agenda (targeting women’s right to govern their own bodies, tax breaks for the rich, rolling back environmental protection, pouring money into the arms industry, alienating Western Europe and emboldening Russia and North Korea) seems a tad rich.

Luckily, this could never happen in South Africa.