A total of 2‚259 Gauteng residents have so far used the new online system to schedule the date and time on which they intend to take learner licence or driving licence tests from 35 driving licence testing centres.

The service‚ which was launched last week‚ also allows motorists to renew their driving licence cards‚ the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said in a statement.

Walk-in bookings are still being allowed at most centres‚ however‚ this will be phased out in due course.

The City of Tshwane has already announced that it will no longer be taking any walk-in bookings for learner licence and driving licence tests at any of its centres.

It is hoped that the online system will help to reduce queues at the centres once it is fully implemented nationwide‚ said the RTMC.

The service is available at https://online.natis.gov.za.