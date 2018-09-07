The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is “gravely concerned” about a fake military Facebook page that claims the country is capable of manufacturing nuclear ballistic missiles and is ready to go to war.

The page‚ using the corporate name “South African National Defence Force – Media”‚ was created on April 22 and depicts images of various military aircraft‚ missiles and vehicles in action.

A post this week claimed the defence force was a “sleeping giant” that could “easily become a nuclear state within a few hours.

“We have the technology and with a bit of upgrade we can make ballistic missiles that can reach anywhere in the world but for now South Africa is not interested in nuclear weapons (sic).”

An earlier post‚ dated September 4‚ said South Africa “is not scared of any country including the US.