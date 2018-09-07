South Africa

WATCH | State capture inquiry - everything you need to know about week 3

07 September 2018 - 15:28 By timeslive

It was a dramatic week at the state capture inquiry.

Acting government spokesperson Phumla Williams accused former communications minister Faith Muthambi of torturing her, lawyers of the Gupta family and Duduzane Zuma want to cross-examine witnesses without their clients testifying themselves, and the state capture lawyers accused the Guptas of wanting selective treatment of the law.  

Here’s what happened.

