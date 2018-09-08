Hostel dwellers at A-Section‚ in KwaMashu marched to Durban City Hall on Monday. They called for their units and toilets to be fixed‚ and that more be done to fight crime in the hostel. They said their area has been ignored by government for more than four years.

About 40 people took part in the protest‚ some with fighting sticks. A memorandum listing the community’s concerns was addressed to eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. It was received by her advisor Mlungisi Ntombela.

Bonginkosi Sibiya from Nongoma‚ in northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ has been living in KwaMashu’s hostel for 15 years. His father lived in the hostel for 40 years. They both had intended to stay at the hostel only while seeking employment in the neighbouring areas‚ but Sibiya says in the 15 years he has only been able to get temporary jobs‚ paying him only enough to provide for him and his wife.

The hostel‚ which consists of many blocks‚ is home to thousands of people who share about a dozen communal bathrooms‚ with half of them unoperational. Some of the sewage drains are blocked and leak onto the walkways and doorsteps of the units.