McBride to tell Zondo commission about police 'death squad'

State capture inquiry commissioners are to be briefed about a secret police death squad trained in offensive warfare and which was possibly involved in political assassinations, break-ins and harassment during the Zuma presidency.

The sensational claims have been made by Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride, who met with commission members on Friday to discuss what evidence he could present on the role of the police in aiding and covering up state capture.

McBride is set to tell the commission he is investigating the whereabouts and activities of the squad, which was trained in Russia in sniper training, the use of rocket launchers and ambushes.

He told the Sunday Times that in late 2016, 16 men were hired on the pretext of guarding offices of the Hawks, but were sent for specialist training to Russia. Weapons training might also have been conducted in China, he said.

