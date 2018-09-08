South Africa

Rheinmetall Denel Munition reassures community about safety of Somerset West site

08 September 2018 - 13:01 By Timeslive
Four people have been confirmed dead after an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory in Somerset West on September 3, 2018.
Four people have been confirmed dead after an explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory in Somerset West on September 3, 2018.
Image: Twitter/@Dasilvatony

Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has reassured residents that the company’s Somerset West site‚ where eight people were killed in an explosion last Monday‚ presents “absolutely no risk” to the surrounding area and communities.

“In all instances RDM complies with and exceeds national (Department of Labour) and international safety standards‚” the manufacturer and supplier of selected munitions and explosive-related products said in a statement on Saturday.

It said the building where the blast occurred was used to make a propellant as part of the production process.

“Importantly‚ the chemicals which are used in this process are present in the air and therefore will not negatively affect air quality.”

Investigation of deadly Denel blast will take weeks‚ says Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the investigation into Monday’s deadly explosion at a munitions plant near Somerset West would take ...
News
20 hours ago

It added that there were about 400 buildings on the Somerset West site‚ each designed in such a way that if there was an incident‚ it would not affect the surroundings.

“In this case‚ for example‚ the blast walls ensured that the pressure wave did not spread from the building and was rather directed straight upwards.

“This is because RDM defines and calculates 'explosive circles' which means that buildings are spaced so that if an incident does occur‚ it cannot affect other people or another building. The size of the circle is determined by the operations within the building and RDM adheres to the national and international standards which make provision for the circle to include a maximum possible affected area.

All circles are within RDM's premises‚ so any possible effect is limited to the perimeter of the site. The surrounding communities could therefore not be affected by any such incidents‚” the company stated.

It added that staff members were continuing to receive trauma counselling and had been sharing their messages for the affected families in a condolences book that had been placed in the Somerset West site’s foyer.

“RDM continues to support and care for families‚ who remain their priority during this heartbreaking time.

“The company will continue to issue daily updates to the community and to media‚ but can only release the names of the deceased once the identification process has been concluded and only after consultation with the individual families who have been affected‚” the company said.

READ MORE:

Denel blast investigation must be expedited‚ says parliament committee

Four people have been confirmed dead after a massive explosion rocked the Reinmetal Denel Munitions factory in Somerset West on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Lives shattered: families reel from deadly Denel blast

If you’re driving along the N2 just outside Somerset West, you’ll be unaware of one of the biggest munitions factories in the world just behind a ...
News
3 days ago

Investigation of deadly Denel blast will take weeks‚ says Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the investigation into Monday’s deadly explosion at a munitions plant near Somerset West would take ...
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. KwaMashu hostel residents fed up with city’s neglect South Africa
  2. Two suspects arrested for business robbery in Lwandle South Africa
  3. Rheinmetall Denel Munition reassures community about safety of Somerset West ... South Africa
  4. One dead another critical in M4 crash in KZN South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X