Sea rescuers respond to vehicle accident

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Port Edward medical crew found itself having to respond to an emergency on land on Friday.

Station commander of the NSRI at the KwaZulu-Natal south coast town John Nicholas said that the medical crew was activated following reports of a pedestrian motor vehicle accident in Glenmore on the R61 motorway.

“NSRI medics responded and KwaZulu ambulance services‚ Port Edward Safety and the SA Police Services responded.

“On arrival on the scene sadly a 75-year-old female pedestrian struck by a heavy motor transport vehicle was declared deceased from fatal injuries sustained‚” Nicholas said.

“The body of the female was taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and Police have opened an inquest docket‚” he added.