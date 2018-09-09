Three men were killed in separate fires in informal settlements in the City of Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday.

In the first incident just after midnight‚ Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at Sweethome informal settlement.

Two structures were destroyed and a man sustained fatal burns. Six people were displaced as a result of the fire.

At 1am‚ an informal structure at Atlantis was destroyed by a fire and a man was killed.

At 2.30am‚ the service attended to a fire in Van Riebeeck Road in Firgrove.

One shack was destroyed and a man was killed.

“The causes of each of these incidents remain undetermined. All of the incidents were handed over to police for their investigation‚” Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Theo Layne said.